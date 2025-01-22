Raphinha is Barca’s hero in ‘crazy’ 5-4 win

However a Robert Lewandowski brace from the spot, Eric Garcia’s header and a double for Raphinha helped Barcelona claim a stunning last-gasp win

Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates scoring the winner v Benfica yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Raphinha struck a dramatic winner in stoppage time as Barcelona came from behind to beat Benfica 5-4 in a wild match on Tuesday to ensure direct qualification to the Round of 16. Benfica were leading 4-2 with less than 15 minutes remaining but Barcelona mounted a stunning late comeback to stay three points behind leaders Liverpool. Vangelis Pavlidis hit a first-half hat-trick for the hosts. However a Robert Lewandowski brace from the spot, Eric Garcia’s header and a double for Raphinha helped Barcelona claim a stunning last-gasp win.

Flick rues errors

“It was a crazy game. Benfica did well in the first half but we made a lot of mistakes,” said Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. “The mentality of the team, they always believe in themselves and this was unbelievable to see,” added Flick. Benfica opened the scoring in the second minute, when Pavlidis fired home from a low cross. Barcelona responded swiftly with Lewandowski scoring from the penalty spot after Alejandro Balde was brought down by Benfica’s Tomas Araujo.

The hosts nosed back ahead when Szczesny crashed into Balde and Pavlidis converted the subsequent penalty. Pavlidis then completed his hat-trick with another penalty after Szczesny brought down Kerem Akturkoglu. Raphinha pulled one back for Barcelona after a clearance by Trubin struck his head and flew into the net. However, Benfica soon struck again, with Ronald Araujo deflecting a cross into his own net. Barcelona kept pushing with Lewandowski scoring from the spot.

Catalan comeback begins

The Catalans then pulled level when Garcia headed home from Pedri’s inviting cross. In the dying minutes, with Benfica appealing for a penalty, Barcelona sprang a quick breakaway and Raphinha slotted home the winner. “It was a spectacular game. They could have won, or us, but we managed to take it, Raphinha said.”

