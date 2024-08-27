Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrid boss Carlo hails goalless Mbappe in 3 0 win

Real Madrid boss Carlo hails goalless Mbappe in 3-0 win

Updated on: 27 August,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

Madrid’s French striker Mbappe played at home for the first time in a Los Blancos shirt but was largely frustrated by Valladolid’s defence

Real Madrid boss Carlo hails goalless Mbappe in 3-0 win

Kylian Mbappe

Listen to this article
Real Madrid boss Carlo hails goalless Mbappe in 3-0 win
x
00:00

Spanish champions Real Madrid earned a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday as Kylian Mbappe made his Santiago Bernabeu bow without finding the net. 


Madrid’s French striker Mbappe played at home for the first time in a Los Blancos shirt but was largely frustrated by Valladolid’s defence. 



Also Read: BCCI prize money: Indian board to reward excellence with prize money in all women’s and junior events


Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde opened the scoring after 50 minutes and substitutes Brahim Diaz and debutant Endrick struck late on. Without the injured Jude Bellingham, Madrid created little in the first half, but did enough after the break to earn their first win of the season.  

Mbappe blew a golden opportunity to get off the mark when Vinicius Jr cut the ball across to him, but Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein saved well. The France captain had another chance on the counter-attack but fired wide before being replaced by 18-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick.  

“He’s a spectacular forward, very fast, moves well without the ball, attacks in behind, he had three or four chances (which were) created with his movement,” said Ancelotti. “In this position, he will score like he always scores,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kylian Mbappe real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK