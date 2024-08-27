Real Madrid boss Carlo hails goalless Mbappe in 3-0 win

Madrid’s French striker Mbappe played at home for the first time in a Los Blancos shirt but was largely frustrated by Valladolid’s defence

Spanish champions Real Madrid earned a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday as Kylian Mbappe made his Santiago Bernabeu bow without finding the net.

Madrid’s French striker Mbappe played at home for the first time in a Los Blancos shirt but was largely frustrated by Valladolid’s defence.

Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde opened the scoring after 50 minutes and substitutes Brahim Diaz and debutant Endrick struck late on. Without the injured Jude Bellingham, Madrid created little in the first half, but did enough after the break to earn their first win of the season.

Mbappe blew a golden opportunity to get off the mark when Vinicius Jr cut the ball across to him, but Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein saved well. The France captain had another chance on the counter-attack but fired wide before being replaced by 18-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick.

“He’s a spectacular forward, very fast, moves well without the ball, attacks in behind, he had three or four chances (which were) created with his movement,” said Ancelotti. “In this position, he will score like he always scores,” he added.

