Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrid boycotts Ballon dOr ceremony

Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

He was featured in a video montage shown to guests at the ceremony and TV viewers

Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony

Vinicius Junior

Listen to this article
Real Madrid boycotts Ballon d’Or ceremony
x
00:00

The Ballon d’Or ceremony got underway on Monday night in the absence of Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham after the Spanish club said it would boycott it over a perceived snub of its players.


Vinicius was not among the nominees, who paraded onto the stage at the Chatelet Theatre where the ceremony was held. He was featured in a video montage shown to guests at the ceremony and TV viewers. 


Also Read: Vinicius Jr stands in support of Barca trio following racial abuse by Real Madrid fans during Clasico


The seven players from the Real Madrid contingent, who were shortlisted for the individual award, including Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Fede Valverde and the retired Toni Kroos, did not show up to walk the red carpet before the ceremony began. The Spanish and European champions told AFP that they questioned the methods behind the selection of the Ballon d’Or winner, saying that their defender Dani Carvajal, another of the 30 players nominated, had also been unfairly overlooked.

“If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner. As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected,” Real Madrid told AFP. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real madrid ballon dor football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK