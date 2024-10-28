Vinicius Jr stands in support of Barca trio following racial abuse by Real Madrid fans during Clasico

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 October,2024 09:46 AM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

On the night Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever score in an El Clasico, videos of the Spaniard being the subject of racist abuse started flooding social media

Vinicius Jr. Pic/AFP

Vinicius Jr, a player who has been the target of many racial abuse incidents during his tenure in Spain, spoke out in support of Lamine Yamal, Ansu Fati and Raphina after the trio were the subject of racist insults following Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. 


“It's regrettable what happened yesterday at the Bernabéu with racist insults. There is no place for these criminals in our society. All my support to Lamine, Ansu and Raphinha. I know that Madrid and the police will do things to identify and punish the guilty!!,” read the post by the Brazilian on X.


On the night Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever score in an El Clasico, videos of the Spaniard being the subject of racist abuse started flooding social media.


Lamine Yamal’s goal was Barcelona’s third goal during their 4-0 routing of Real Madrid. The Spaniard followed his goal with Vinicius Jr’s trademark celebration which is when the incident took place. 

Real Madrid released a strongly worded statement condemning fans for the ‘deeply regrettable’ behaviour which was on display and have opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

“Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium.

“Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken,” read the statement by Real Madrid on their website.

