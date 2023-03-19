Breaking News
Real’s Ancelotti backs Vinicius to escape Araujo shackles in Clasico

Updated on: 19 March,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

The Brazilian winger, key for Madrid this season, has been shut down by Barca defender Araujo in recent clashes with the Catalans, with coach Xavi Hernandez deploying the centre-back on the right to directly confront him

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti backed winger Vinicius Junior to escape Ronald Araujo’s shackles when Los Blancos face Barcelona on Sunday in the Clasico in La Liga.


The Brazilian winger, key for Madrid this season, has been shut down by Barca defender Araujo in recent clashes with the Catalans, with coach Xavi Hernandez deploying the centre-back on the right to directly confront him. 



Vinicius has scored twice in 12 games against Barcelona, both times before Barcelona started using Araujo at right-back. No player has scored from open play against leaders Barca at Camp Nou in La Liga this season, giving champions Madrid a formidable task as they try to eat into the nine-point deficit between the sides.


“He’s had more difficulties than in other games, but Vini is always Vini, his mobility can help him get best [from himself] in tomorrow’s game,” Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday. “I’m thinking of putting him on the right, let’s see. He can play on the right, Vinicius.” Ancelotti later said he was joking about using Vinicius on the right flank, but reiterated that the forward could be given more liberty to drift from the left. 

