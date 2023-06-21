The group stages of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers have thrown up some special numbers this week, like Ronaldo’s 200th cap, Mbappe’s 54th strike of the season and Kane’s all-time high 58th goal for the Three Lions

54th goal: Kylian Mbappe; 200th match: Cristiano Ronaldo and 58th goal: Harry Kane

Listen to this article Records all 'Euround'! x 00:00

The Euro 2024 Qualifiers are still in the group stages, but they have already thrown up numerous records.

On Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo, who already holds the men’s world record for international appearances, was set to be capped for the 200th time when Portugal visit Iceland in a Group J clash at Reyjavik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match-winner Mbappe

A day earlier, Kylian Mbappe netted a penalty in a 1-0 win over Greece in a Group B match in Paris. The goal saw Mbappe become the leading French scorer this season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58. The goal was also Mbappe’s 40th for France in just 70 matches, which puts him just 14 goals away from equalling Olivier Giroud’s record for the Blues. The PSG forward is now level with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who had the opportunity to top that mark when Norway face Cyprus on Tuesday night.

On Monday night, England’s veteran striker Harry Kane, 29, extended his run as the nation’s all-time leading scorer with a brace when the Three Lions thrashed North Macedonia 7-0 in a Group C tie at Old Trafford. Kane has thus scored in the sixth successive game for England, having netted seven times. The Tottenham star thus extended his England goal-scoring record to 58. Wayne Rooney is second on 53 goals, while legendary Bobby Charlton is third with 49 goals.

Also Read: UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Lukaku treble sees Belgium sink Sweden 3-0

I’ll never give up: Ron

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo Ronaldo, 38, said on Monday that he would “never give up” playing for his country. “I will never give up coming here [to the Portugal national team], because it’s always a dream. Reaching 200 international matches isn’t for just anyone, it shows the love I have for my country and my team. I’m not chasing records, they’re chasing me. I’m happy because it’s part of my motivation to continue at the highest level with the team,” said Ronaldo.

In Paris, meanwhile, Mbappe was a tad lucky when he netted a second-half penalty that was initially saved by Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. The custodian though was adjudged to have come off his line early and so the penalty was re-taken and this time Mbappe made no mistake. French coach Didier Deschamps felt his team could have scored more. “The only regret I have is to not be able to play safe because we had chances to score the second goal. But we played four games and got 12 points, that’s perfect to achieve our goal to qualify for the Euros in Germany,” Deschamps told UEFA.com.

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, England’s Bukayo Saka stole the headlines with a fine hat-trick to add to skipper Kane’s brace. Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips netted a goal each to complete the 7-0 rout of North Macedonia.

Southgate satisfied

England manager Gareth Southgate was understandably happy with the result. “The quality of the play was good and the finishing was ruthless,” said Southgate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever