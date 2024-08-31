Mikel Arteta’s side were leading through Kai Havertz’s first-half strike when Rice saw red after the interval at the Emirates Stadium

Declan Rice. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rice sent off as Arsenal held by Brighton 1-1 x 00:00

Declan Rice was controversially sent off for the first time in the Premier League as Arsenal were held to a contentious 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel Arteta’s side were leading through Kai Havertz’s first-half strike when Rice saw red after the interval at the Emirates Stadium. In a bizarre incident, the Arsenal midfielder earned a second booking for gently kicking the ball away and failing to retreat after fouling Brighton’s Joel Veltman.

Also Read: Offie Mehidy’s five wickets give Bangladesh edge over Pakistan

Rice looked bewildered by the decision, while Arteta sought an explanation from the fourth official as Arsenal fans chanted “you’re not fit to referee” at Chris Kavanagh. The Premier League said Rice was sent off for “delaying the restart.”

VAR was unable to intervene because it was a yellow card and not a straight red. Brighton took advantage of Rice’s dismissal to equalise through Joao Pedro, ending Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004. The Gunners had won both opening games of the season against Wolves and Aston Villa, but this was the first blow to their hopes of dethroning champions Manchester City.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever