That followed reports De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms

David de Gea

Listen to this article Right time to undertake new challenge: De Gea on Utd exit x 00:00

David de Gea announced Saturday he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years, saying “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge.”

The Spanish goalkeeper, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets last season, was criticised for a number of high-profile errors in the final weeks of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

His contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana.

In a message on social media, De Gea, 32, thanked United fans for their support, but said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.”

When De Gea’s contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spanish international goalkeeper. That followed reports De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.

Also Read: Chelsea’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever