Romania, Slovakia enter last 16 after 1-1 draw

Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Frankfurt (Germany)
Ondrej Duda put Slovakia ahead in the first half before Romania’s Razvan Marin equalised off a penalty before the interval

Romania's players celebrate their group win on the pitch after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Slovakia and Romania at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main. Pic/AFP

Romania and Slovakia both qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2024 after a tense 1-1 draw in their last Group E game on Wednesday. 


Ondrej Duda put Slovakia ahead in the first half before Romania’s Razvan Marin equalised off a penalty before the interval.


