Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Updated on: 30 June,2022 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Lukaku had previously played at Inter in the 2020/21 season where he lit up the goal-scoring charts with 24 strikes in 36 league appearances

Romelu Lukaku warming up prior to the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Inter at the Diego Maradona (San Paolo) stadium in Naples. Pic/ AFP


29-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku will once again don Inter Milan's colours after completing a loan move back to the Serie A giants from Chelsea.

Lukaku had previously played at Inter in the 2020/21 season where he lit up the goal-scoring charts with 24 strikes in 36 league appearances, helping them win the title. His goal-scoring exploits saw him seal a Euro 100 million-plus move to Chelsea




However, the Belgian striker had a very disappointing return back to the Premier League, only notching up 8 goals in 26 league appearances.


Also Read: PSG’s Verratti burgled in Ronaldo’s Ibiza home

According to IANS, Sky Sports reports that the loan deal costs 6.9 million pounds along with 3.5 million pounds in bonuses.

The Serie A club announced the arrival of their newest acquisition via a social media post with the club's Chairman Steven Zhang.

 

Inter would hope that Lukaku rediscovers his form and helps the club win the Scudetto once again.

(With inputs from IANS)

