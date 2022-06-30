Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Lukaku had previously played at Inter in the 2020/21 season where he lit up the goal-scoring charts with 24 strikes in 36 league appearances

Romelu Lukaku warming up prior to the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Inter at the Diego Maradona (San Paolo) stadium in Naples. Pic/ AFP

29-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku will once again don Inter Milan's colours after completing a loan move back to the Serie A giants from Chelsea.

Lukaku had previously played at Inter in the 2020/21 season where he lit up the goal-scoring charts with 24 strikes in 36 league appearances, helping them win the title. His goal-scoring exploits saw him seal a Euro 100 million-plus move to Chelsea.

However, the Belgian striker had a very disappointing return back to the Premier League, only notching up 8 goals in 26 league appearances.

According to IANS, Sky Sports reports that the loan deal costs 6.9 million pounds along with 3.5 million pounds in bonuses.

The Serie A club announced the arrival of their newest acquisition via a social media post with the club's Chairman Steven Zhang.

Inter would hope that Lukaku rediscovers his form and helps the club win the Scudetto once again.

(With inputs from IANS)