Manchester United football star Harry Maguire weds Fern Hawkins in France

Manchester United football star Harry Maguire weds Fern Hawkins in France

Updated on: 27 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to The Sun, Maguire, 29, and Hawkins, 27, exchanged rings at the Chateau de Varennes in the South of France, which is ranked among the top 10 wedding venues in the world

Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins


Manchester United football star Harry Maguire married Fern Hawkins at a French chapel on Saturday. The following day, Maguire Instagrammed the above picture for his 3.6 million followers and wrote: “25.06.22. A day I’ll never forget.”




Meanwhile, Fern wrote: “25.06.2022. I married the love of my life.” According to The Sun, Maguire, 29, and Hawkins, 27, exchanged rings at the Chateau de Varennes in the South of France, which is ranked among the top 10 wedding venues in the world. Reportedly, the couple flew to France in a private jet on Thursday.


Later, Hawkins was joined by her bridesmaids including England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan Davison. Maguire’s sister Daisy, 21, was the maid of honour, while his brothers Laurence, 25, and Joe, 30, were also part of the celebrations. Last month, they had a registrar office ceremony in Crewe to obtain a UK marriage certificate.

manchester united Harry Maguire Instagram sports news football

