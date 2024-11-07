Ronaldo scores in Al Nassr’s 5-1 win

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AFP |

Top

The Portuguese star, without a goal in his past three appearances for the Saudi Arabian side, netted the second of the hosts’ goals at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo is ecstatic after scoring against Al Ain on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo helped fire Al Nassr to a crushing 5-1 victory against reigning Asian champions Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. 


The Portuguese star, without a goal in his past three appearances for the Saudi Arabian side, netted the second of the hosts’ goals at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. 


Also Read: Lille, Juventus settle for 1-1 draw


Right on the half hour, Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa failed to hold a routine long-range drive from former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, leaving Ronaldo to pounce on the rebound to tap home.

The win maintained Al Nassr’s unbeaten start to the rebranded AFC Champions League Elite, lifting them to third in the 12-team West Asia table. 

Saudi counterparts Al Hilal and Al Ahli sit above them. The top eight reach the knockout phase.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

