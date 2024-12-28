Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ronaldo slams unfair result after Vinicius snub

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League,” he added

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday it was “unfair” that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior missed out on this year’s award. 


Manchester City midfielder Rodri took the prestigious prize in October with favourite Vinicius in second place Rodri helped City to a fourth straight Premier League title and Spain to Euro 2024 while attacker Vinicius guided Madrid to a record-extending 15th Champions League. 


“In my opinion, he deserved to win the golden ball. It was unfair, I say it here in front of everybody,” former Madrid attacker Ronaldo said at the ceremony of the Global Soccer Awards. 


“They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

