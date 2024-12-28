Ronaldo slams ‘unfair’ result after Vinicius snub

“They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League,” he added

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday it was “unfair” that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior missed out on this year’s award.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri took the prestigious prize in October with favourite Vinicius in second place Rodri helped City to a fourth straight Premier League title and Spain to Euro 2024 while attacker Vinicius guided Madrid to a record-extending 15th Champions League.

“In my opinion, he deserved to win the golden ball. It was unfair, I say it here in front of everybody,” former Madrid attacker Ronaldo said at the ceremony of the Global Soccer Awards.

“They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League,” he added.

