Salah fires Liverpool to the top
Salah fires Liverpool to the top

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP

An Arsenal victory would take them above Liverpool on goal difference. 

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Brighton. Pic/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to the top of the Premier League as the Egypt star’s clinical finish capped a stirring fightback to beat Brighton 2-1 on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s side were rocked by Danny Welbeck’s blistering strike after just 85 seconds at Anfield.


Luis Diaz restored order with an equaliser later in the first half, before Salah netted after the interval to seal a vital victory. Salah’s third goal in his last three games was his 22nd in all competitions this term. Unbeaten in their last six league matches, Liverpool sit three points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who face third-placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium later on Sunday. An Arsenal victory would take them above Liverpool on goal difference. 


Any other result would keep Liverpool in pole position. For the first time in 10 years, the Premier League’s top three were separated by only one point after 28 games prior to this weekend’s matches. Thanks to Salah, treble-chasing Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt for a record-equalling 20th English title in Klopp’s final season. Unbeaten in their last 27 home league games, Liverpool are back in action at Anfield against lowly Sheffield United on Thursday.

