Hardik, Salima win HI Player of the Year awards
Hardik, Salima win HI Player of the Year awards

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Both the awards, in the name of legendary Balbir Singh Sr, carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh each

Hardik, Salima win HI Player of the Year awards

Hardik Singh and Salima Tete

Hardik, Salima win HI Player of the Year awards
Star Indian midfielders Hardik Singh and Salima Tete were on Sunday conferred with the Player of the Year awards in men and women categories respectively during the sixth Hockey India Annual Awards here.


Both the awards, in the name of legendary Balbir Singh Sr, carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh each. India vice-captain Hardik also bagged Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, which carries a prize purse of Rs 5 lakh.


India captain Harmanpreet Singh won the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year and took home Rs 5 lakh, while veteran custodian PR Sreejesh was honoured with the Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year.

sports news hockey hockey news Harmanpreet Singh PR Sreejesh
