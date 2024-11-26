Savio United clinch IC Colts rink football title

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Nair finished as the highest scorer with three goals.

Savio United won the IC Colts-organised QPL rink football tournament, beating Avilon United 1-0 in the final at the USF Turf, Borivli, recently. Vijesh Nair scored the all-important winner for Savio United.


Also Read: Shivaansh, Anaahi shine at GMAAA swim meet


Savio Pereira, from the winning team, was adjudged the best player of the tournament, while the best goalkeeper’s award went to Santosh Castelino. Nair finished as the highest scorer with three goals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news football

