Savio United clinch IC Colts rink football title

Savio United won the IC Colts-organised QPL rink football tournament, beating Avilon United 1-0 in the final at the USF Turf, Borivli, recently. Vijesh Nair scored the all-important winner for Savio United.

Savio Pereira, from the winning team, was adjudged the best player of the tournament, while the best goalkeeper’s award went to Santosh Castelino. Nair finished as the highest scorer with three goals.

