Shivaansh triumphed in 50m breast stroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley, while Anaahi topped the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

Winners of the GMAAA meet

Listen to this article Shivaansh, Anaahi shine at GMAAA swim meet x 00:00

Winning three gold medals each, Shivaansh Athalye of the Chatrrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Sankul and Anaahi Jain from Wadala Swimming Pool clinched top honours in the boys and girls U-9 category respectively at the GMAAA Annual Lower Age-group Swim Meet at Khar Gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Dope issue overshadows Sinner’s Davis Cup win

Shivaansh triumphed in 50m breast stroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley, while Anaahi topped the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever