Shivaansh, Anaahi shine at GMAAA swim meet

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Shivaansh triumphed in 50m breast stroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley, while Anaahi topped the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly  and 100m individual medley.

Winners of the GMAAA meet

Winning three gold medals each, Shivaansh Athalye of the Chatrrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Sankul and Anaahi Jain from Wadala Swimming Pool clinched top honours in the boys and girls U-9 category respectively at the GMAAA Annual Lower Age-group Swim Meet at Khar Gym.


