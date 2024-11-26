Dope issue overshadows Sinner’s Davis Cup win

Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 6-2 for a 2-0 win over the Netherlands after Matteo Berrettini put Italy ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp

Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the Davis Cup in Malaga. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said his off-court turmoil over doping accusations was “heartbreaking”, after winning the Davis Cup with Italy on Sunday night to complete a stellar year. Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 6-2 for a 2-0 win over the Netherlands after Matteo Berrettini put Italy ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp.

Sinner, 23, won the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals before this Davis Cup triumph, but admitted he’s unable to play with a clear head, awaiting the outcome of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

Sinner said: “It’s in the head a little bit. The important part is the people who know me, trust me. That’s also why I kept playing the level I have. I was emotionally a bit down, a bit heartbroken. Sometimes life gives you difficulties and you just have to [deal with] it.”

