Dope issue overshadows Sinner's Davis Cup win

Dope issue overshadows Sinner’s Davis Cup win

26 November,2024
AFP

Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 6-2 for a 2-0 win over the Netherlands after Matteo Berrettini put Italy ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp

Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the Davis Cup in Malaga. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said his off-court turmoil over doping accusations was “heartbreaking”, after winning the Davis Cup with Italy on Sunday night to complete a stellar year. Sinner beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 6-2 for a 2-0 win over the Netherlands after Matteo Berrettini put Italy ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp.


Also Read: ‘Man Utd are confused, afraid’


Sinner, 23, won the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals before this Davis Cup triumph, but admitted he’s unable to play with a clear head, awaiting the outcome of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March. 


Sinner said: “It’s in the head a little bit. The important part is the people who know me, trust me. That’s also why I kept playing the level I have. I was emotionally a bit down, a bit heartbroken. Sometimes life gives you difficulties and you just have to [deal with] it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

