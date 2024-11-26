Breaking News
'Man Utd are confused, afraid'

Marcus Rashford scored in the second minute after which Omari Hutchinson equalised at the end of the first half

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim did not pull any punches after a disappointing start to his career in the Manchester United dugout on Sunday night, admitting his players are “confused and afraid,” leading to  an underwhelming 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich. Marcus Rashford scored in the second minute after which Omari Hutchinson equalised at the end of the first half. 


“If you see the first half, we were a little bit afraid. When we don’t have training, we had two days, they are confused a little bit. You feel that in the data,” Amorim said at the post-match press conference.


