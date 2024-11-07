Breaking News
Updated on: 07 November,2024 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

With a bronze medal in the 2010 Guangzhou Olympics, Virdhawal Khade also won five gold medals in the 2006 South Asian Games, two golds in the 2010 edition, a silver (50 m freestyle) and a gold (50 m butterfly) in the 2016 Guwahati South Asian Games

Virdhawal Khade (Pic: AFP)

Who is Olympian Virdhawal Khade, India's fastest swimmer suspended for misconduct?
Hailing from Kolhapur, swimmer Virdhawal Khade has represented India in several editions of the Asian and South Asian Games.


Having participated in the Beijing Olympics 2008 for the men's 50, 100 and 200-meter freestyle swimming, Virdhawal Khade fell short of sealing the semi-final berth but set an Indian national record in the 100-meter freestyle swimming event.


Later, the Kolhapur-born swimmer successfully clinched a bronze medal in the 50-meter butterfly event in the 2010 Asian Games which were hosted in China. By claiming a bronze medal, Virdhawal Khade scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete after Sachin Nag to win a medal in the Asian Games in 24 years.


Following his achievement, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award by the Indian government in 2011.

Another historic moment in Virdhawal Khade's swimming career was during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Participating in the 4 X 100 m freestyle relay swimming event, the Indian made the cut to the finals. He finished the event at the sixth position and additionally in the same year, he was also part of the finals for the 50m butterfly event.

A remarkable achievement of Khade is that he is the youngest ever Indian swimmer to qualify for an Olympics. Back then he was aged 16 when he made his debut on the biggest sporting event in the world.

With a bronze medal in the 2010 Guangzhou Olympics, Virdhawal Khade also won five gold medals in the 2006 South Asian Games, two golds in the 2010 edition, a silver (50 m freestyle) and a gold (50 m butterfly) in the 2016 Guwahati South Asian Games. Additionally, the swimmer also has one gold and three silver medals in the 2019 Kathmandu South Asian Games.

Recently, Virdhawal Khade has been accused of misconduct by an 18-year-old girl who he had coached for two years. According to sources, the swimmer forwarded some obscene photographs to the girl. Following the allegations, the Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA) has taken disciplinary action against Khade, whose appointment as a co-opted member of its managing committee has been suspended.

Khade has also received a ban from participating in any meeting held by the GMAA until next year.

