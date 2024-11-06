Breaking News
Exclusive: India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’

Updated on: 07 November,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association suspends Olympian Virdhawal Khade following complaint of inappropriate behaviour by his 18-year-old trainee from a suburban gymkhana

Virdhawal Khade, who received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2011

Key Highlights

  1. Arjuna Award-winning swimmer Virdhawal Khade has been accused of ‘misconduct’
  2. Sources alleged that the high-profile coach had sent some obscene photographs
  3. The GMAAA has taken disciplinary action against Khade

Arjuna Award-winning swimmer Virdhawal Khade has been accused of ‘misconduct’ by an 18-year-old woman whom he coached for two years at a suburban gymkhana. Sources alleged that the high-profile coach had sent some obscene photographs to the woman via a messaging application, traumatising her. The Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA) has taken disciplinary action against Khade, whose appointment as a co-opted member of its managing committee has been suspended. He has also been banned from participating in any meeting held under the aegis of the GMAAA until next year. 

