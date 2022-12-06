×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse rues defensive lapses in second half

Updated on: 06 December,2022 10:00 AM IST  |  Al Khor (Qatar)
First-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane gave Senegal a mountain to climb and a third by Bukayo Saka in the second half ended the contest. “A match lasts 90 minutes and in the first half we played pretty well and created chances but unfortunately we didn’t score,” said Cisse

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse


Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bemoaned his team’s defensive lapses after England brushed the African champions aside 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday, admitting there had been a gulf in quality. 


First-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane gave Senegal a mountain to climb and a third by Bukayo Saka in the second half ended the contest. “A match lasts 90 minutes and in the first half we played pretty well and created chances but unfortunately we didn’t score,” said Cisse.



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal defeat Ecuador 2-1 to qualify for knock-out stage


“We were playing a very good England team and we saw that in their challenges, their physical strength.”Cisse, who was unwell in the run-up to the match, said: “Senegal’s strength before the World Cup was our defensive set-up. The fact we have let in a lot of goals at this tournament is difficult to explain. We are going to have to look at that. “You pay for any mistake you make at the World Cup.”

