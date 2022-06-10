Sepp Blatter backs Platini during trial

The former FIFA chief and French football legend Platini are being tried at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court, following an investigation that began in 2015

Sepp Blatter

Michel Platini “was worth his million” Swiss francs a year, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter told a Swiss court on Thursday, saying he could not understand why the pair were answering fraud charges.

The former FIFA chief and French football legend Platini are being tried at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court, following an investigation that began in 2015. The pair are being tried over a two million Swiss franc payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of UEFA.

Also Read: F1 heads to Baku with in-form Perez

“I had this man on my team, he was worth his million,” said Blatter, who employed Platini as an adviser between 1998 and 2002.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever