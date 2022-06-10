Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > F1 heads to Baku with in-form Perez

F1 heads to Baku with in-form Perez

Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Baku
AFP |

Top

‘Checo’ arrives here fresh from his Monaco triumph and with the ink barely dry on a two-year extension to his Red Bull contract

F1 heads to Baku with in-form Perez

Sergio Perez


Sergio Perez has fond memories of last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and this weekend the Mexican finds himself returning to the fast and furious streets of Baku as a viable contender for the world championship. 

‘Checo’ arrives here fresh from his Monaco triumph and with the ink barely dry on a two-year extension to his Red Bull contract.




Also Read: Southgate stands by his players


Monaco, following three second-place finishes, lifted Mexico’s most successful F1 driver to within 15 points of his world champion teammate Max Verstappen. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is six points in front of Perez heading into the 8th round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

formula one sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK