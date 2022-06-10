F1 heads to Baku with in-form Perez

‘Checo’ arrives here fresh from his Monaco triumph and with the ink barely dry on a two-year extension to his Red Bull contract

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has fond memories of last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and this weekend the Mexican finds himself returning to the fast and furious streets of Baku as a viable contender for the world championship.

‘Checo’ arrives here fresh from his Monaco triumph and with the ink barely dry on a two-year extension to his Red Bull contract.

Also Read: Southgate stands by his players

Monaco, following three second-place finishes, lifted Mexico’s most successful F1 driver to within 15 points of his world champion teammate Max Verstappen. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is six points in front of Perez heading into the 8th round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever