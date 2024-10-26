Breaking News
Shaikh shines for Our Lady of Health

Updated on: 26 October,2024 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In the shootout, Shaikh and Rohit Pal scored to give Our Lady of Health victory.

Shaikh shines for Our Lady of Health

Shaikh shines for Our Lady of Health
Our Lady of Health (Sahar) beat St Joseph’s (Umerkhadi) 5-3 via tie-breaker in a men’s open quarter-final of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana annual rink football tournament at the WCG courts on Thursday night.


In regulation time, Imran Shaikh netted a fine hat-trick for the Sahar side only to see Dixit Bhoj, Sahel Tandel and Austin Fernandes score a goal each for St Joseph’s and take the match into the tie-breaker. In the shootout, Shaikh and Rohit Pal scored to give Our Lady of Health victory.


In another quarter-final, St Francis Xavier (Kanjurmarg) romped to a 5-3 win over St Andrew’s (Bandra). Shoaib Baig scored four goals for St Francis,  while Arvind Raj added the fifth. Danzil Mascarenhas netted all three goals for St Andrews. In the quarter-finals of the veterans category, MYJ Green beat IC MYJ 2-0 with Anthony Reveredo and Edilbert Martis scoring a goal each.

