In the shootout, Shaikh and Rohit Pal scored to give Our Lady of Health victory.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Shaikh shines for Our Lady of Health x 00:00

Our Lady of Health (Sahar) beat St Joseph’s (Umerkhadi) 5-3 via tie-breaker in a men’s open quarter-final of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana annual rink football tournament at the WCG courts on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

In regulation time, Imran Shaikh netted a fine hat-trick for the Sahar side only to see Dixit Bhoj, Sahel Tandel and Austin Fernandes score a goal each for St Joseph’s and take the match into the tie-breaker. In the shootout, Shaikh and Rohit Pal scored to give Our Lady of Health victory.

Also Read: Reuben rides to the rescue

In another quarter-final, St Francis Xavier (Kanjurmarg) romped to a 5-3 win over St Andrew’s (Bandra). Shoaib Baig scored four goals for St Francis, while Arvind Raj added the fifth. Danzil Mascarenhas netted all three goals for St Andrews. In the quarter-finals of the veterans category, MYJ Green beat IC MYJ 2-0 with Anthony Reveredo and Edilbert Martis scoring a goal each.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever