Shakira in love again?

Colombian singer’s move to Miami linked to mystery man after split from football star Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira seems to have found love again. According to reports in the Spanish media, she is in love with a mystery man in Miami, after her split from football star Gerard Pique.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer, 46, is moving to Florida after signing a child custody agreement with Pique. He made his relationship with Clara Chia Marti official on Instagram last month.

It is not clear if she will leave Barcelona with her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, in June after the end of their school year or in a couple of days. It was reported she had been planning to leave on April 1. However, this was before Shakira’s mother Nidia Ripoll was hospitalised in Barcelona after a blood clot was found in her leg.

Meanwhile, Spanish news website, OK Diario, reported: “It seems the Colombian singer could have found a new illusion in the shape of a mysterious man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months.” The website did not mention who the mystery man was, but said it was not Shakira’s ex-lover Antonio de la Rua, who she dated before meeting Pique.