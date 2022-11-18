Shakira, Pique to sell Rs 116 cr Spain mansion

Shakira, 45, and Pique’s house, is situated about half an hour’s drive from Barcelona city centre. The estate in Esplugues de Llobregat has its own recording studio and a gym

Colombian pop singer Shakira and her football star ex-boyfriend, Gerard Pique will reportedly sell their GBP12million (approx Rs 116cr) mansion post their split.

As per the child custody agreement the couple signed recently, Shakira will relocate to Miami with her and Pique’s sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early next year.

Shakira, 45, and Pique’s house, is situated about half an hour’s drive from Barcelona city centre. The estate in Esplugues de Llobregat has its own recording studio and a gym.

The five-storey house, consists of two basement levels and three floors above ground, featuring a paddle tennis court and mini-football pitch.

Shakira is currently living at the luxury home with her kids, but is expected to leave early next year if her father’s health permits him to travel to the USA.

Pique, 35, who retired from football last week, is staying in a penthouse with his girlfriend, Clara Chia, 23.

