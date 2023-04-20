Colombian pop star’s single aimed at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique has helped her earn a whopping Rs 27 crore

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Listen to this article Revealed: Whopping sum earned by Shakira with songs dissing ex Gerard Pique x 00:00

Colombian pop star Shakira has been making a fortune with songs that have taken digs at her former boyfriend—Barcelona icon Gerard Pique.

According to Spanish outlet El Periodico de Espana, the singer has earned around €3,053,634 (Rs 27 crore approx) through songs about Pique, taking into account reproductions on Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.

Her latest song ‘TQG’ (You Were Big) was released on Friday. She sings alongside fellow singer-songwriter Karol G. The track has references to Pique and Puerto Rico rapper Annuel AA. It garnered 1.5 million views in the first two hours of its release.

Also Read: Gerard Pique doesn’t want a child with new girlfriend Clara?

Shakira released a diss track aimed at Pique earlier this year titled ‘Brzp Music Sessions Volume 53’. The Colombian worked with Argentine DJ Bizzarap and broke the record for a Latin song streamed on YouTube with 64 million views in just 24 hours.

TQG is Shakira’s fourth song since her break-up with Pique. She also released a song called ‘Te Congratulations’ with Puerto Rican singer Raauw Alejandro. Shakira and Pique split in June 2022 after being together for 11 years. The Barcelona legend is currently dating Clara Chia Marti, a Spanish model.