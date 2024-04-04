Breaking News
Spain's Rubiales arrested amidst corruption probe
Updated on: 04 April,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

The 46-year-old was detained at Madrid’s Barajas airport shortly after flying in from the Dominican Republic but released shortly afterwards, a Guardia Civil police spokesman said

Spanish police on Wednesday briefly arrested disgraced ex-football chief Luis Rubiales on Wednesday in connection with an alleged graft scandal at the RFEF football federation when he was president.


The 46-year-old was detained at Madrid’s Barajas airport shortly after flying in from the Dominican Republic but released shortly afterwards, a Guardia Civil police spokesman said. 


Sources close to the probe said he disembarked from the plane under a police escort before being questioned inside the airport. His arrest came two weeks after investigators searched 11 locations.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

