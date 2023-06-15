Breaking News
Spurs fan gets three-year ban for mocking tragedy

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Kieron Darlow, a 25-year-old man from Welwyn, north of London, made the gestures at a game between the teams at Anfield on April 30, British prosecutors said. 

Spurs fan gets three-year ban for mocking tragedy

Spurs fan gets three-year ban for mocking tragedy
A Tottenham fan was banned from attending soccer matches for three years for making gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster during a Premier League game against Liverpool.


Kieron Darlow, a 25-year-old man from Welwyn, north of London, made the gestures at a game between the teams at Anfield on April 30, British prosecutors said. 


“Darlow was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress,” the Crown Prosecution Service said on Tuesday.


Also Read: Fines, stadium-bans for Vinicius Junior’s racist abusers

