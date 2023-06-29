Spurs reject Bayern's bid for Kane

Tottenham reject Bayern Munich’s 70 million euro bid for England skipper Harry; demand 100 million to part with the star striker

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with England captain Harry Kane, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, but an initial 70-million-euro (GBP60-million) bid was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane’s camp approve move

Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer. Bayern submitted an offer of 70 million euros plus add-ons for Kane, according to Bild, while Spurs are demanding at least 100 million euros to part with their talismanic striker.

Real, Man Utd in race too

Other top European clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to covet Kane, who could look to move away from Tottenham in pursuit of silverware.

Kane thought he had sealed a GBP127 million move to Manchester City prior to the 2021/22 campaign only for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to turn it down—despite the striker claiming they had a gentleman’s agreement permitting him to move on.

However, with Kane turning 30 in July he sees time running out on his career to finally lift a trophy. Bayern are after a top-class striker to fill the hole left by Robert Lewandowski, who joined Spanish champions Barcelona in 2022. The German club claimed their eleventh Bundesliga title in a row last season.

