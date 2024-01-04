This team have the cream of that talent. These boys have been training hard and are keen to do well in Diu,” said D’Souza

The Maharashtra beach soccer team at Cooperage

Listen to this article State’s first beach soccer team set for Diu fest x 00:00

For a state blessed with one of the country’s longest coastlines—720 km to be precise—it comes as a surprise that Maharashtra does not have a beach soccer team. Not until now at least.

On Tuesday, the Western India Football Association (WIFA), for the first time, announced a 12-member U-21 Maharashtra team to participate in the All-India Football Federation-approved eight-team Beach Sports Festival in Diu from January 5 to 11.

Last year, AIFF organised the first National Beach Soccer Championships in Surat (January) where 20 teams participated, and Kerala, another lengthy coastline-blessed state, emerged champions. Then, at the National Games in Goa (November), beach soccer was introduced for the first time, and Kerala again emerged champions in the eight-team event. In both competitions however, Maharashtra did not send a team. “There have been many beach football tournaments along the coast of Maharashtra, but they have not been under a regularised structure. Now, with the AIFF recently focusing on beach soccer and futsal, things are getting streamlined. We [WIFA] have intimated this to all 35 of our affiliated district bodies across the state and all have shown keen interest,” Kiran Chougule, Honorary Secretary of WIFA, told mid-day on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra team for the Diu tournament, which is an U-21 affair, was picked after a selection trial on Juhu beach recently. “Out of the 12 players selected, eight are from Mumbai, two from Palghar and two from Ahmednagar. The side will be led by Mumbai-based striker Om Arane while Preetam Mahadik has been named coach and Ronald D’Souza will be the team manager,” said Sudhakar Rane, Mumbai Football Association’s (MFA) Honorary General Secretary.

Team manager D’Souza is positive of his team’s prospects. “Kerala and Goa are powerhouses in futsal and beach soccer, but there has always been a lot of beach football talent along Maharashtra’s coastline. This team have the cream of that talent. These boys have been training hard and are keen to do well in Diu,” said D’Souza.

Maharashtra U-21 beach soccer team

Om Arane (captain), Mohd Kaif Khan, Harsh Kapadia, Sagar Singh, Parth Chavan, Ayan Khan, Sahil Kadam, Ansh Varma (all Mumbai disctrict), Manas Tamore, Parag Dhanur (both Palghar District), Arman Fakir, Tanish Gaikwad (both Ahmednagar district). Coach: Preetam Mahadik. Team Manager: Ronald D’Souza