Can you ace these deliveries?

You may have excelled in soaking in everything about the sporting year of 2023. Now’s the time to go one step ahead and answer these questions on sports events and personalities which will make the Olympic year of 2024 special

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Uganda has qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup. What is the nickname of their national team?

Which two-time major winner and reigning Masters champion has joined the PGA Tour’s rebel LIV Golf for the 2024 season?

Which record-breaking athlete, whose nickname is Shotime, won’t be able to use one of his core skill sets in 2024 due to elbow surgery in October 2023?

“Capitán,” a Spanish word meaning “captain,” will be the mascot of which premier sporting event in 2024?

India will take on which country for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie, set to take place on February 3-4?



R Praggnanandhaa

Apart from R Praggnanandhaa, which other Indian has qualified for the 2024 FIDE Candidates chess tournament that will choose the Challenger for the world chess championship crown against defending champion Ding Liren?

Which Ph.D-holding badminton icon will retire from the sport in 2024?

Which Grammy winner will headline Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas this year?

The February 24 football encounter featuring Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup is being billed as what?

The Paris 2024 Olympic mascot is designed on which historic headgear?

The world title event for which specific version of table tennis has been approved by the International Table Tennis Federation and will be introduced in 2024?

This country is the reigning European and Volleyball Nations League (VNL) champions. It’s also the top side in the men’s world rankings, and one of the clubs from this country has won the CEV Champions League in the last three seasons. Name the country which is one of the hottest favourites for gold at the Paris 2024 men’s Olympic tournament.



Snoop Dogg during the 2022 NFL Super Bowl

Which renowned wrestler set January 1, 2024 as the launch date for his latest project, Wooooo! Coin cryptocurrency?

Which famous and controversial local will miss this year’s Australian Open tennis just like he did last year, through injury?

Which Swiss Formula One team have reverted to their original name for the 2024 season after racing with another name since 2019.

Which trap shooter was the first Indian athlete to make the 2024 Paris Olympics cut?

Which Indian city will host the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, initially scheduled to be held in Changzhou, China?

Which NBA record-breaker of the ongoing 2023-24 season has nicknamed himself “the Process” in response to a refrain from 76ers fans during the Sam Hinkie era to “trust the process?”

Harith Noah, and Ashish Raorane are the only two Indians to take part in which marquee annual world event in January this year?



Simone Biles

Which youngster who will feature in the 2024 IPL after fetching Rs 7.2 crore at the auction, first came into prominence by scoring a double hundred against Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy in 2022, when he was just 17, making him the youngest batter to score 250 or more in a first class innings?

Name the basketball star who will be determined not to miss out on the 2024 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award after coming second to gymnast Simone Biles last year?

Which Indian archer secured a quota in the men’s recurve event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Name the stadium and city where the 2024 Euro final will be played.

The Tour de France will not finish in Paris for the first time in its history, owing to preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Name the city where the Tour will finish.

Which famous cricket ground in India will complete 59 years of existence in 2024 although it hosted its first Test in 1975?

Answers

1. Cricket Cranes

2. Jon Rahm

3. Shohei Ohtani (Won’t be able to Pitch)

4. 2024 Copa America

5. Pakistan

6. Vidit Gujrathi

7. Tai Tzu-ying

8. Usher

9. The Last Dance

10. Phrygian hats

11. VR Table Tennis World-Title Event

12. Poland

13. Ric Flair

14. Nick Kyrgios

15. Sauber

16. Bhowneesh Mendiratta

17. Ranchi

18. Joel Embiid

19. Dakar Rally

20. Kumar Kushagra

21. Caitlin Clark

22. Dhiraj Bommadevara

23. The Olympiastadion, Berlin

24. Nice

25. Wankhede Stadium