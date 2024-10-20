Stones’ winner helps City survive Wolves scare

Pep Guardiola’s side trailed to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s surprise opener for Wolves early in the first half.

Manchester City snatched a controversial 2-1 win at Wolves as John Stones’s last-gasp goal was given after a VAR review to send the champions to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side trailed to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s surprise opener for Wolves early in the first half. Josko Gvardiol dragged City back on level terms before the interval and, with just seconds left in stoppage-time, Stones headed the visitors to a dramatic sixth win in eight league games this season.

Bottom of the table Wolves claimed Stones’s goal should have been disallowed for offside and interference by Bernardo Silva on keeper Jose Sa. But referee Chris Kavanagh ignored their protests after consulting the pitchside monitor.

City are two points clear of previous leaders Liverpool, who can reclaim pole position with a victory against Chelsea later on Sunday. Chasing a fifth successive EPL title, Guardiola’s men have set a new club record as their unbeaten run in the league reached 31 games since their loss to Aston Villa in December.

