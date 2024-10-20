Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Stones winner helps City survive Wolves scare

Stones’ winner helps City survive Wolves scare

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Wolverhampton
AFP |

Top

Pep Guardiola’s side trailed to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s surprise opener for Wolves early in the first half.

Stones’ winner helps City survive Wolves scare

Man City scorer John Stones. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Stones’ winner helps City survive Wolves scare
x
00:00

Manchester City snatched a controversial 2-1 win at Wolves as John Stones’s last-gasp goal was given after a VAR review to send the champions to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.


Pep Guardiola’s side trailed to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s surprise opener for Wolves early in the first half. Josko Gvardiol dragged City back on level terms before the interval and, with just seconds left in stoppage-time, Stones headed the visitors to a dramatic sixth win in eight league games this season.  


Bottom of the table Wolves claimed Stones’s goal should have been disallowed for offside and interference by Bernardo Silva on keeper Jose Sa. But referee Chris Kavanagh ignored their protests after consulting the pitchside monitor.


City are two points clear of previous leaders Liverpool, who can reclaim pole position with a victory against Chelsea later on Sunday. Chasing a fifth successive EPL title, Guardiola’s men have set a new club record as their unbeaten run in the league reached 31 games since their loss to Aston Villa in December. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester city english premier league premier league sports news football pep guardiola

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK