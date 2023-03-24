Sunil could’ve scored a hat-trick: Coach Stimac on India’s 1-0 win over Myanmar

Goalkeeper Amrinder was excellent tonight, and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry for goals and could’ve had a hat-trick,” said the Croatian in a release

India edged Myanmar 1-0 in the opening game of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament but head coach Igor Stimac said the scoreline could have been better, given the hosts’ complete dominance in the game.

Two decisions involving captain Sunil Chhetri—an apparent foul on him not given as a penalty in the first half and a goal disallowed for offside—led Stimac to state, “For me, the result is 3-0, not 1-0. I cannot say anything to my players as they did everything we agreed upon. Goalkeeper Amrinder was excellent tonight, and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry for goals and could’ve had a hat-trick,” said the Croatian in a release.

