The victorious Thakur Public School players celebrate with their medals at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Thakur Public beat JBCN 2-0 to emerge U-10 champs x 00:00

Zidane Ray’s brace helped Thakur Public School (TPS), Kandivli, clinch the MSSA inter-school football boys U-10 Division III title with a 2-0 victory over JBCN (Chembur) in the final at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

This is the first year the tournament has included a Division III category for the U-10 age group.

The match began with JBCN taking control of the proceedings, but they failed to capitalise on their opportunities as TPS goalkeeper Ridyansh Soni stood firm, making crucial saves to keep the first half goalless.

A tactical switch in the second half proved decisive for TPS, with Ibrahim Shaikh moving from left-back to a striking role. The change paid off immediately, as Zidane found the net in the 30th and 31st minutes.

In the third-place playoff game, St Peter’s High School (Mazagaon) defeated Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 3-0. Mohammad Chappalwala’s brace and a solitary strike from Abdus Kazi sealed victory for St Peter’s.