Thomas Mueller begins Germany’s post-Flick era with 2-1 win over France

Updated on: 14 September,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Dortmund
AFP |

Top

Germany's midfielder Thomas Mueller reacts after the friendly football match between Germany and France the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, western Germany. Pic/AFP

Veteran forward Thomas Mueller kick-started Germany’s post-Hansi Flick era, scoring early to set the Euro 2024 hosts on the way to a 2-1 friendly win over France in Dortmund on Tuesday. 


Flick’s sacking on Sunday triggered Rudi Voeller’s return to the dugout for the first time since 2005. The interim coach brought Mueller back into the starting line-up and the move paid off early, Mueller scoring four minutes in. 


Also Read: Euro 2020: 'Bubbling Germany back on track,' says Thomas Mueller


Mueller’s Bayern teammate Leroy Sane scored with three minutes remaining to double his side’s lead. France captain Antoine Griezmann converted but Germany held on for a 2-1 win.

germany france football sports news Sports Update

