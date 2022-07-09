Breaking News
Tottenham Hotspur announce Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet as their latest signing

Updated on: 09 July,2022 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The French defender will join Spurs on a loan deal. He has played 158 games for the Catalan giants and brings the experience of winning silverware to North London with him

Clement Lenglet. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Tottenham Hotspur


Tottenham Hotspur continue to strengthen their squad in the off-season by making Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet their latest signing. 

The French defender will join Spurs on a loan deal. He has played 158 games for the Catalan giants and brings the experience of winning silverware to North London with him.





 

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Clément Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona," said the club's Twitter handle that made the big announcement. 

Prior to the Lenglet deal, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, and Fraser Forster have already been snapped up by the club.

Also Read: Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie on free transfer

With the above signings, head coach Antonio Conte will hope to forge a team that is hopefully capable of fighting for the title, although they still seemingly remain a long way behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

