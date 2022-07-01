Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Richarlison

The North London club confirmed the signing via a Twitter post in which a video collage displayed Richarlson tearing it up for Everton as well as Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur FC are the latest Premier League club to make a big splash in the transfer market with the signing of Everton forward Richarlison.

The North London club confirmed the signing via a Twitter post in which a video collage displayed Richarlison tearing it up for Everton as well as the Brazil National Football Team.

The highly rated Everton winger has scored 48 goals to go along with 16 assists in 173 Premier League matches. Richarlison will bolster a Spurs attack that already boasts of the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Spurs fans will hope that this new trio can fetch them some silverware that has long been missing from their trophy cabinet.