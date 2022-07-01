Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seeks USD626k from woman’s lawyer in Vegas rape case

In a bluntly worded court document, Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, asks US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for the amount

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a US judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay the international soccer star more than USD626,000 after claiming in a failed lawsuit seeking millions of dollars that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier.

Stovall did not immediately respond Wednesday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. Stovall is due to file an answer with the court by July 8. Dorsey on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents to pursue the case.

Stovall ‘crossed the border of ethical behavior before he filed this action, and his disregard for the rules of this court has continued unabated,’ the judge found.

