Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seeks USD626k from womans lawyer in Vegas rape case

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seeks USD626k from woman’s lawyer in Vegas rape case

Updated on: 01 July,2022 09:06 AM IST  |  Las Vegas
AP , PTI |

Top

In a bluntly worded court document, Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, asks US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for the amount

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seeks USD626k from woman’s lawyer in Vegas rape case

Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a US judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay the international soccer star more than USD626,000 after claiming in a failed lawsuit seeking millions of dollars that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier.

In a bluntly worded court document, the Manchester United player’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, asks US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for the amount.




Also Read: India U-17 football coach suspended for misconduct


Stovall did not immediately respond Wednesday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. Stovall is due to file an answer with the court by July 8. Dorsey on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents to pursue the case.

Stovall ‘crossed the border of ethical behavior before he filed this action, and his disregard for the rules of this court has continued unabated,’ the judge found.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cristiano ronaldo football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK