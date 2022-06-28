After birthday bash, it’s Beso Beach for football star Lionel Messi and gang

The Paris-Saint-Germain star turned 35 on Friday and partied with his friends just off the north coast of the Spanish island

Lionel Messi with wife Antonela and friends

Football superstar Lionel Messi, who celebrated his birthday in Ibiza, continues to vacation in Spain with former Barcelona teammates Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez and their respective partners Daniella Semaan and Sofia Balbi.

Now, the gang is having fun at Beso Beach. On Monday, Messi’s wife Antonela Instagrammed the above picture and captioned it: “There is no summer without a kiss.”

