India U-17 football coach suspended for misconduct

The CoA did not name the person involved but sources claimed that it’s team’s assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who forced the minor player to indulge in “inappropriate” act

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A coach attached with the Indian U-17 women’s football team has been suspended and called back from Norway for alleged misconduct” with a minor player during the ongoing training tour to Europe.

Also Read: Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

The CoA did not name the person involved but sources claimed that it’s team’s assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who forced the minor player to indulge in “inappropriate” act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever