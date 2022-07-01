Breaking News
India U-17 football coach suspended for misconduct

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The CoA did not name the person involved but sources claimed that it’s team’s assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who forced the minor player to indulge in “inappropriate” act

Representational images. Pic/iStock


A coach attached with the Indian U-17 women’s football team has been suspended and called back from Norway for alleged misconduct” with a minor player during the ongoing training tour to Europe.

The CoA did not name the person involved but sources claimed that it’s team’s assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who forced the minor player to indulge in “inappropriate” act.


