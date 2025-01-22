Man City boss Pep Guardiola says team must win points in remaining ties to advance, starting with PSG tonight; wants side to play like they did against Ipswich

Man City players train ahead of their match against PSG in Manchester yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Two finals left’ x 00:00

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will rise to the occasion in their crucial Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain after rebuilding their shattered morale with a 6-0 demolition of Ipswich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardiola’s side are languishing in 22nd place in the 36-team Champions League table with two games left. PSG are in even worse shape, one point behind City in 25th place.

Also Read: ‘We were in control after third goal v Wolves’

Pep Guardiola

With the top 24 clubs going through to the knockout stages — the first eight automatically reach the last 16 and the sides from ninth to 24th face a play-off — the stakes could not be higher when City travel to Paris on Wednesday.

Fortunately for City, they were able to warm up for the blockbuster clash by recording their biggest Premier League win since thrashing Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline in 2022. Phil Foden scored twice, while Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and James McAtee were also on target at Portman Road on Sunday.

Such was their dominance, Guardiola was able to replace Foden, Haaland, Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji in the second half to keep them fresh for the PSG game. “After four or five nil I had my eye on Paris,” Guardiola said.

“We have two finals left, by winning two we qualify, winning one there’s a big possibility. We have to get the points because we created problems ourselves, especially with Feyenoord, even the game we lost in Lisbon.

“But in that moment we had a lot of problems. We could not compete the way we want for many reasons. Hopefully we can continue in Paris for the next game,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever