UEFA Nations League: Werner scores brace as Germany hammer Italy 5-2

Germany equalled their biggest ever win over European champions Italy as Timo Werner scored twice in a thumping 5-2 Nations League victory on Tuesday.

The result in Moenchengladbach matched the Germans’ 5-2 triumph over the Azzurri at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium back in 1939. Germany captain Manuel Neuer said the result was an “important milestone” for the hosts. “You could tell today that we wanted to dominate,” he said. An early goal by Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty at Borussia Park put Germany 2-0 up before the floodgates opened early in the second half.

Thomas Mueller scored his 44th goal for Germany on his 116th international appearance before Werner scored twice in quick succession. Italy’s consolation goals came late on through 18-year-old striker Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.

