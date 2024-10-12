Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Undavs brace helps Germany win Van Dijk red carded as Dutch rescue point

Undav’s brace helps Germany win; Van Dijk red-carded as Dutch rescue point

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Bosnia hit back with 20 minutes remaining when 38-year-old former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko headed in from a corner for his 67th international goal

Undav’s brace helps Germany win; Van Dijk red-carded as Dutch rescue point

The Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk is sent off by Swiss referee Lukas Faehndrich in Budapest on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Undav’s brace helps Germany win; Van Dijk red-carded as Dutch rescue point
x
00:00

Deniz Undav scored twice as Germany defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 to edge closer to the Nations League quarter-finals on Friday as 10-man Netherlands rescued a 1-1 draw in Hungary. 


Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz laid on a backheel for Undav’s opener after 30 minutes in Zenica. The Stuttgart forward then made it two when he turned in Maximilian Mittlestaedt’s cross.


Also Read: Peru stun Uruguay 1-0


Deniz Undav Deniz Undav 

Bosnia hit back with 20 minutes remaining when 38-year-old former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko headed in from a corner for his 67th international goal. 

“After they scored, things heated up a bit, but we controlled things confidently,” Undav, making just his second international start, told German broadcaster RTL. The win moves Germany onto seven points from three games, two ahead of the Netherlands with the two heavyweights facing each other on Monday in Munich. 

At the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary and Dutch players, as well as spectators, observed a minute’s silence in memory of former Netherlands great Johan Neeskens who passed away this week at the age of 73. 

Hungary took the lead in the 32nd minute when Roland Sallai scored with a close-range finish after being teed up by Zsolt Nagy. 

Hungary were looking at defeating the Dutch in the teams’ first meeting since they were mauled 8-1 in 2013. That prospect brightened when Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was red-carded in the 79th minute. However, four minutes later, the Dutch made a mockery of their one-man disadvantage when Denzel Dumfries headed in a free-kick from Cody Gakpo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

germany netherlands football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK