Undav’s brace helps Germany win; Van Dijk red-carded as Dutch rescue point

The Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk is sent off by Swiss referee Lukas Faehndrich in Budapest on Friday. Pic/AFP

Deniz Undav scored twice as Germany defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 to edge closer to the Nations League quarter-finals on Friday as 10-man Netherlands rescued a 1-1 draw in Hungary.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz laid on a backheel for Undav’s opener after 30 minutes in Zenica. The Stuttgart forward then made it two when he turned in Maximilian Mittlestaedt’s cross.

Bosnia hit back with 20 minutes remaining when 38-year-old former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko headed in from a corner for his 67th international goal.

“After they scored, things heated up a bit, but we controlled things confidently,” Undav, making just his second international start, told German broadcaster RTL. The win moves Germany onto seven points from three games, two ahead of the Netherlands with the two heavyweights facing each other on Monday in Munich.

At the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary and Dutch players, as well as spectators, observed a minute’s silence in memory of former Netherlands great Johan Neeskens who passed away this week at the age of 73.

Hungary took the lead in the 32nd minute when Roland Sallai scored with a close-range finish after being teed up by Zsolt Nagy.

Hungary were looking at defeating the Dutch in the teams’ first meeting since they were mauled 8-1 in 2013. That prospect brightened when Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was red-carded in the 79th minute. However, four minutes later, the Dutch made a mockery of their one-man disadvantage when Denzel Dumfries headed in a free-kick from Cody Gakpo.

