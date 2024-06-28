USA lose after Weah loses it

Juventus winger Weah was sent off in the 18th minute after an off-the-ball clash with Panama’s Roderick Miller in a stormy Group C battle at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A moment of madness from Timothy Weah left the USA’s Copa America campaign hanging by a thread on Thursday as the hosts crashed to a shock 1-2 defeat to Panama.

Juventus winger Weah was sent off in the 18th minute after an off-the-ball clash with Panama’s Roderick Miller in a stormy Group C battle at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Although Folarin Balogun fired the US into the lead four minutes after Weah’s dismissal, Panama’s extra man advantage ultimately took its toll and the Central Americans hit back with goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo to seal victory. The defeat means the USA will almost certainly have to win or draw against Uruguay in their final group game next Monday to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Uruguay all but assured themselves of a place in the last eight with a thumping 5-0 win over Bolivia.

