Breaking News
WR to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir, check details
Maharashtra budget 2024: Dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > USA lose after Weah loses it

USA lose after Weah loses it

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Atlanta
AFP |

Top

Juventus winger Weah was sent off in the 18th minute after an off-the-ball clash with Panama’s Roderick Miller in a stormy Group C battle at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

USA lose after Weah loses it

Timothy Weah

Listen to this article
USA lose after Weah loses it
x
00:00

A moment of madness from Timothy Weah left the USA’s Copa America campaign hanging by a thread on Thursday as the hosts crashed to a shock 1-2 defeat to Panama. 


Juventus winger Weah was sent off in the 18th minute after an off-the-ball clash with Panama’s Roderick Miller in a stormy Group C battle at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Although Folarin Balogun fired the US into the lead four minutes after Weah’s dismissal, Panama’s extra man advantage ultimately took its toll and the Central Americans hit back with goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo to seal victory. The defeat means the USA will almost certainly have to win or draw against Uruguay in their final group game next Monday to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.  


Uruguay all but assured themselves of a place in the last eight with a thumping 5-0 win over Bolivia. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America united states of america football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK