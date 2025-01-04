Utd look to end 4-match losing run at Liverpool

United last won at Anfield nine years ago and have suffered 4-0 and 7-0 thrashings in two of their past three visits

Manchester United fans began 2024 buoyed at the prospect of a new dawn but the winds of change at Old Trafford under Jim Ratcliffe have so far only hastened the demise of the English giants.

Twelve months on, United travel to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday fearing another humiliation on the back of four consecutive defeats that have left new manager Ruben Amorim stressing his side are in a Premier League relegation battle.

The two most successful clubs in English football history could not be heading into Sunday’s match in more contrasting fashion. Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal, and are closing in on United’s record of 20 English top-flight titles.

