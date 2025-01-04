The Karthik-trained Azrinaz, runner up to Shambala who later set blazing fractions for the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas, shapes as the best bet of the afternoon as she is advantageously placed at the weights compared to her older rivals

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Azrinaz for Kailashpat Singhania Trophy x 00:00

Sunday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi features the Kailashpat Singhania Trophy for Class II horses as the main event. The Karthik-trained Azrinaz, runner up to Shambala who later set blazing fractions for the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas, shapes as the best bet of the afternoon as she is advantageously placed at the weights compared to her older rivals.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Kazakh Plate (Class V; 2000m)

Silver Braid 1, Beyond Stars 2, Marlboro Man 3.

Kailashpat Singhania Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Azrinaz 1, Ataash 2, Rambler 3.

Dr IC Nagree Trophy (Class III; 1800m)

Booster Shot 1, Ardakan 2, Bugatti 3.

Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Cup (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)

Surrealist , Ministry Of Time 2, Don Julio 3.

Indian Air Force Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Liam 1, Cordelia 2, The General 3.

Ravishankar Gupta Salver (Class IV; 1400m)

Amadeo 1, Axlrod 2, Baleno 3.

A Hoyt Plate (Class V; 1000m)

Trillionaire 1, Superluminal 2, Lightning Blaze 3.

Best bet: Azrinaz (2-5)

Upsets: Beat The Heat (4-5) & Ananya (7-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.