Utd speak to Garnacho over social media activity
Utd speak to Garnacho over social media activity

Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The other said Garnacho “had a poor first half but taking him off at half time and holding him up as the problem is a joke”. Garnacho swiftly “unliked” both messages

Alejandro Garnacho. Pic/AFP

Manchester United have spoken to Alejandro Garnacho after the winger liked social media posts criticising manager Erik ten Hag over his handling of the player. 


The Argentina international, taken off at half-time in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday, liked two messages on X, by United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge. One post accused Ten Hag of “throwing [Garnacho] under the bus” because of comments the United boss made about the 19-year-old’s performance.


The other said Garnacho “had a poor first half but taking him off at half time and holding him up as the problem is a joke”. Garnacho swiftly “unliked” both messages.


