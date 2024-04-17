The other said Garnacho “had a poor first half but taking him off at half time and holding him up as the problem is a joke”. Garnacho swiftly “unliked” both messages

Alejandro Garnacho. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Utd speak to Garnacho over social media activity x 00:00

Manchester United have spoken to Alejandro Garnacho after the winger liked social media posts criticising manager Erik ten Hag over his handling of the player.

The Argentina international, taken off at half-time in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday, liked two messages on X, by United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge. One post accused Ten Hag of “throwing [Garnacho] under the bus” because of comments the United boss made about the 19-year-old’s performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other said Garnacho “had a poor first half but taking him off at half time and holding him up as the problem is a joke”. Garnacho swiftly “unliked” both messages.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever