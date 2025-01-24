Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Very very bad says Kimmich as Bayern lose 0 3 to Feyenoord

Very, very bad, says Kimmich as Bayern lose 0-3 to Feyenoord

Updated on: 24 January,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Rotterdam (Netherlands)
AP , PTI |

Top

Bayern had dominated all the statistics — possession, attempts at goal, corners, passes completed, balls recovered, and distance covered — except the stat that mattered

Very, very bad, says Kimmich as Bayern lose 0-3 to Feyenoord

A disappointed Harry Kane after Bayern Munich’s 0-3 shock loss at Feyenoord on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Very, very bad, says Kimmich as Bayern lose 0-3 to Feyenoord
x
00:00

Flying in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is stuttering in the Champions League. The Bavarian powerhouse lost 0-3 at Feyenoord on Wednesday for its third defeat of the campaign, denting its hopes of reaching the round of 16 without having to contest a playoff. 


“When I see how many big chances we have again, how much we invest for a chance, how many we didn’t take, and how easy we’re making it at the moment for the opposition to score goals. That was very, very bad today,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.


Also Read: We just could not cope: Pep


Bayern had dominated all the statistics — possession, attempts at goal, corners, passes completed, balls recovered, and distance covered — except the stat that mattered.

Santiago Giménez scored twice and Ayase Ueda sealed Feyenoord’s win late on a counterattack. “No one expected us to win and so that makes us happier,” said Feyenoord’s Giménez.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league Harry Kane Bayern Munich bundesliga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK