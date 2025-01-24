Bayern had dominated all the statistics — possession, attempts at goal, corners, passes completed, balls recovered, and distance covered — except the stat that mattered

A disappointed Harry Kane after Bayern Munich’s 0-3 shock loss at Feyenoord on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Very, very bad, says Kimmich as Bayern lose 0-3 to Feyenoord x 00:00

Flying in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is stuttering in the Champions League. The Bavarian powerhouse lost 0-3 at Feyenoord on Wednesday for its third defeat of the campaign, denting its hopes of reaching the round of 16 without having to contest a playoff.

“When I see how many big chances we have again, how much we invest for a chance, how many we didn’t take, and how easy we’re making it at the moment for the opposition to score goals. That was very, very bad today,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

Bayern had dominated all the statistics — possession, attempts at goal, corners, passes completed, balls recovered, and distance covered — except the stat that mattered.

Santiago Giménez scored twice and Ayase Ueda sealed Feyenoord’s win late on a counterattack. “No one expected us to win and so that makes us happier,” said Feyenoord’s Giménez.

